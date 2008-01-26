In the early ’60s, Loretta Lynn’s misleadingly sweet voice seemed to herald the arrival of another country star in the acquiescent spirit of the handful of other woman country singers who’d already achieved bona fide stardom, like Patsy Cline and Skeeter Davis, but Lynn’s jaded, feminist songs introduced her as an altogether new genre archetype: the strong independent woman. Lynn racked up two decade’s worth of hitssongs like “Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” as well as more contentious fare like “The Pill” and “Rated X”before she faded from the spotlight. She made a glorious, logical return in 2004 with Van Lear Rose, a fierce comeback album recorded with Jack White, and she’s been touring steadily since. Tonight she plays an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.