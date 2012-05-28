The post-<i>Pulp Fiction</i> surf-rock revival spawned plenty of instrumental surf bands, but Nashville's Los Straitjackets didn't have any difficulty distinguishing themselvesit's easy to stand out when you perform in Lucha Libre-style wrestling masks. Still masked after all these years, on recent tours the band has doubled down on the kitsch, sharing the stage with the New York dance act The World Famous Pontani Sisters. It'll be just them, their marks, and their guitars, though, when the group plays the Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Fire Pit tonight.