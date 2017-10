The Haggerty Museum hosts a free 7 p.m. screening tonight of the 2003 documentary Los Zafiros: Music From the Edge of Time. Modeled after the hit 1999 documentary Buena Vista Social Club, this film follows another Cuban band with a long history, Los Zafiros, an early '60s doo-wop group that was one of the country's most popular acts in its heyday. The group's two surviving members reunite in lively Havana to examine their legacy.