Although some of his creations have found cult notoriety, Louis C.K.’s resume is filled with commercial flops like “The Dana Carvey Show,” Pootie Tang and, most recently, “Lucky Louie,” the HBO sitcom that, despite its conventionality, viewers could never figure out. The stand-up comedy circuit has a way of rewarding those who stick with it long enough, though, and these setbacks have only furthered C.K.’s profile. Tonight, he’ll headline an 8 p.m. show at the Pabst Theater with opening act Todd Barry, who is arguably funnier than the headliner, but not nearly as ambitious. Barry is a dry but subversive stand-up who consistently steals the scene with any meager television role he’s offered.