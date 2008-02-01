Like another Minneapolis group, Motion City Soundtrack, rockers Love in October enliven their emo-pop songs with liberal hits of Moog synthesizer. With a timely sound, a new album helmed by Senses Fail/Get Up Kids producer Ed Rose, and increased attention from modern-rock tastemakers Spin and CMJ, MTV2 stardom seems to be just around the corner. To expedite the inevitable, the band is promoting themselves with clever, self-made music videos filled with elaboratecough, Fall Out Boy-ishperiod costumes. Catch them tonight when they play the modestly sized Art Bar at 8 p.m.