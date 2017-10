In 2006, the Chicago ska-punk group Lucky Boys Confusion announced they were going on hiatus. It's difficult to tell whether the group will ever record another new album, as various band members seem to be more focused on their new bands, but nonetheless they've continued to tour together behind old material. Tonight Lucky Boys Confusion return to Milwaukee for their second appearance in less than half a year, this time for an 8 p.m. acoustic show at the Rave.