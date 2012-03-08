Lyle Lovett w/ John Hiatt

Lyle Lovett knows that great songwriting can be a means to an end, one that reaches out and touches audiences. The long, tall Texan, who's won several Grammy Awards, has written plenty of great country tracks, becoming a crossover star at a time when the genre wasn't producing many. Tonight he shares the stage with another seasoned songwriter, John Hiatt, whose songs have been covered by the likes of Willie Nelson, Iggy Pop, Emmylou Harris and Bob Dylan. The two old friends are touring together behind a show that's loose and collaborative, with the two sharing stories and tag-teaming the set list.