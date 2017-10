DJ Madhatter is perhaps best known around Milwaukee as the DJ for the Rusty P's, one of the city's longest running, most popular hip-hop groups, but on his own he juggles a busy schedule of club dates and his weekly residency at the Wicked Hop's Jackalope Lounj. Every Wednesday at 9 p.m. he spins a crowd-pleasing mix of rap hits, from both the present and from back in the day, and throws in a little bit of flashy beat juggling for good measure.