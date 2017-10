Jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave has performed with greats like Charles Mingus, Ray Charles and Ella Fitzgerald, and while he has honed a warm, soulful style that he can call his own, he’s also a virtuoso capable of mimicking multiple styles. In particular, he’s renowned for evoking the classic sound of Louis Armstrong, and this afternoon at a 1 p.m. concert of the Marcus Belgrave Octet at the Wilson Center, he’ll dedicate part of the show to Armstrong’s classics.