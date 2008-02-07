Although he has seen much of his relevance dwindle since his heyday in the late ’90s, Marilyn Manson remains a visible figure, albeit more for his romances with teenage actresses and the occasional burlesque performer than his recent musical forays. Despite a clever lead single, “Heart-Shaped Glasses,” and a sensational accompanying music video, Manson’s 2007 release, Eat Me, Drink Me, met with mixed reviews and general indifference, but Manson’s 8 p.m. concert tonight at the Eagles Ballroom comes with a hook to lure back in Manson’s longtime supporters: It reunites the shock-rocker with his estranged guitarist, Twiggy.