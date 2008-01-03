Martin Ramizez Explained

Outsider artist Martin Ramizez only began to draw late in the final half of his life, in the 1930s, and by that point he had already been committed to a mental institution for schizophrenia. An exhibit of his work, which modernizes traditional Mexican iconography, debuted in New York City last January and is currently on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum throughout 2008. Today at noon and 5:30 p.m. an expert from the museum will offer a quick, 30-minute "express talk" on three of pieces from the exhibition.