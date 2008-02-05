In the decade since Matchbox Twenty’s debut album yielded a string of big hits“Real World,” 3 A.M.,” and “Push”the group has dropped all pretenses of being an edgy, alternative-rock band and embraced their poppier, adult-alternative side. Their recent albums harbor no delusions about being MTV hipif anything, they’re straight-to-VH1 fareyet they continue to chart reliably, thanks, in part, to singer Rob Thomas’ continued solo success. These days the group tours giant stadiums, appearing tonight, for instance, at the Bradley Center for a 7 p.m. show. They’ll be backed by fellow ’90s hanger-on Alanis Morissette. Although she’s adept at keeping her name in the spotlightthanks to assorted acting roles and media-friendly antics, like her YouTube “My Humps” parodymusically, Morissette has done little to match her blockbuster debut, Jagged Little Pill. Also on this bill is Mute Math, an electro-rock band with strong feelings about being labeled Contemporary Christian Music (the band doth protest too much, perhaps).