Mavis Staples w/ Shemekia Copeland

Soul great Mavis Staples will always be best known for her work with The Staple Singers, a group that recorded a string of great records throughout the '60s and '70s and scored the hit “I'll Take You There,” but her underappreciated late-period records are plenty remarkable in their own right. She reflected on the civil-rights movement, a topic near to her heart, for 2007's gospel-minded <i>We'll Never Turn Back</i>, before teaming with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy for 2010's wonderfully stripped-down <I>You Are Not Alone</i>. Staples' voice has lost a little of its power with age, but none of its gritty conviction.