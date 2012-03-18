The Wailers weren't the only group that backed Bob Marley. Some of the reggae legend's better tunes were recorded with the backing of the vocal trio The Meditations, including "Punky Reggae Party" and "Rastaman Live Up." Following their 1974 hit "Woman Is Like a Shadow" and their Marley collaborations, the group continued recording into the '80s and '90s, sometimes dabbling in dancehall, but these days they tour behind the rootsy sound for which they are best remembered. [The band has canceled tonight's appearance at Shank Hall.]