Megafaun w/ Field Report

The North Carolina by way of Eau Claire trio Megafaun resides at the more experimental side of the bearded and flannelled indie-folk movement, having recorded with their 2009 album <i>Gather, Form & Fly</i> a shape-shifting set of intimate folk and rustic, banjo-driven rockers colored by quixotic tangents, baroque flourishes and occasional feedback. That exciting album helped the group emerge from the shadow of former bandmate Justin Vernon, with whom they still collaborate regularly. Last year the group released an excellent self-titled album that tempered their experimental impulses a bit, occasionally channeling the Grateful Dead. Tonight they share a bill at the Cactus Club with folk-rockers Field Report (formerly Conrad Plymouth).