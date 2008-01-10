Metal Barbie

Human Barbie doll Francine Boucher might not have the strongest voice in metal (if anything, she sounds like a diffident, easily winded version of Evanescence's Amy Lee) but the Los Angeles group Echoes of Eternity

probably didn't just hire her for her vocal prowess, anyway. The top-heavy singer is, after all, one of Revolver's "Hottest Chicks in Metal." Tonight, Echoes of Eternity headline an 8 p.m. show at Vnuk's Lounge with

openers Unexpect, a Montreal group that tempers their thrashy, progressive metal with unlikely bursts of sinister, circus-like cabaret music.