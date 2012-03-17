Cirque du Soleil became the latest company to pay tribute to the late King of Pop with its new production <i>Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour</i>. Directed by Jamie King, who has created stage shows for Madonna and Rihanna, the production is loosely modeled after a concert, with a lengthy set list that digs deeper into Jackson's songbook than many tribute shows. The show, which allows for plenty of Cirque du Soleil's signature dance routines and aerial displays, will feature more than 250 costumes.