Mike Doughty has a love/hate relationship with his '90s alt-rock band Soul Coughing. On the one hand, the group gave him his first taste of fame, thanks to hits like “Super Bon Bon” and “Circles,” and laid the groundwork for the low-key solo career he now sustains. On the other hand, that brush with fame led to a heroin addiction that nearly killed him, and he doesn't have many kind words for his former band mates. Doughty dishes about his Soul Coughing years in his new memoir, <i>The Book of Drugs</i>. He'll read from that book tonight at an appearance that will also feature a solo performance and an audience Q&A session.