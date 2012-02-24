Milwaukee Admirals w/ Dropkick Murphys

The Dropkick Murphys had already carved out a well-earned niche as one of the best of the Celtic punk bands when their roaring 2005 song “I'm Shipping Up to Boston” took on a life of its own. Prominent placement in the Martin Scorsese hit <i>The Departed</i> established the song as the unofficial theme to that movie, and the tune has since gone on to become perhaps the most unlikely jock jam ever, a home-pride anthem for the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox, as well as a favorite for the New England Patriots and a staple of pretty much any stadium that serves oversized cups of beer. Tonight the Dropkick Murphys will perform following the Milwaukee Admirals' 7 p.m. game against the Abbotsford Heat.