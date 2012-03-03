The Milwaukee Admirals w/ Styx

The art-rock band Styx scored some of the biggestand longesthits of the '70s and '80s, including stadium staples like “Lady,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and their signature epic, “Come Sail Away.” After more than four decades together, the group is still touring, albeit without original singer Dennis DeYoung, who left to pursue a solo career in 1999. After all these years, the band is still playing stadiums, albeit not quite headlining them like they used to: At this appearance, they'll perform following the Milwaukee Admirals' game against the Chicago Wolves.