The Milwaukee Admirals take on Manchester tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. The local band Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns will dish out some funk and R&B before and after the game, as well as during intermission.
Tonight @ the Bradley Center - 7:00 PM
