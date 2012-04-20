Milwaukee Beer Week returns this week, with literally dozens of tastings, cheese pairings and special dinners taking place at bars and restaurants throughout the county through April 27. Milwaukee's Taste of Great Brewers at the Harley-Davidson Museum serves as a de facto kick-off for Beer Week. More than 50 breweries will be offering samples of 200-plus imported and craft beers, including dozens from Wisconsin. Tickets are $50 and include a commemorative pint glass. For a complete calendar of Beer Week events, visit milwaukeebeerweek.com.