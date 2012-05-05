Now in its 12th year, the student-curated Milwaukee Underground Film Festival is an open call for all short films experimental, bizarre, nonlinear or otherwise obscure. Some of the entries in this year's lineup stretch the very definition of the word “film” (the program includes installations and at least a few pieces that request audience participation). The festival runs over three days, beginning at the UWM Union Theatre Friday, then continuing with two programs at the Walker's Point Center for the Arts Saturday and another two programs at UWM's Kenilworth Studios on Sunday.