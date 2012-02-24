For years, Mississippi Cactus was Milwaukee's rowdier answer to The Black Crowes, a hard-swaggering rock 'n' roll band with a reputation for packing clubs and pounding beers. Singer Brian Kasprzak's move to San Francisco late last decade put the group on hiatus, but since his return the band has been performing regularly again. Tonight the band, whose members have also done time in Whiskey Bound, Stealin' Strings and The Pearl Snap Kings, celebrates the release of its latest record, <I>The Lost Album</i>.