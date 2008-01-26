After nearly two decades together, moe. still treads closely to the heavily improvised, traditional American rock that’s since served as the starting point for the rest of the sprawling jam-music scene, but in recent years the New York group has placed a renewed emphasis on studio albums. Last January, they released The Conch, a CD that prioritized songs over jams, and this week they followed it up with another studio album, Sticks and Stones. Interestingly, the cover art for this new album takes unusual artistic license by capitalizing the “M” in the moe.’s adamantly ungrammatical moniker. Tonight they share an 8 p.m. show at the Rave with the bluegrass-based jam group Cornmeal.