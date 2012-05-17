A sort of poetry slam without poetry—or, for that matter, slamming—The Moth was conceived in 1997 as an evening of storytelling, with each performer recounting a 10-minute autobiographical yarn, sans notes. Celebrities like Moby and Ethan Hawke participated along with everymen in the vein of "This American Life" before touring versions of The Moth spun off several years ago. Hosted by New York comedian Ophira Eisenberg, tonight's installment will feature the theme "Past Tense, Future Perfect" and include a handful of semi-regular Moth storytellers, including one likely to upstage them all: '80s actress Molly Ringwald, who later this year will release her second book, <i>When It Happens to You: A Novel in Stories</i>.