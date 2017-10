The Milwaukee Home Builders Expo, the largest building trade show in the state, kicks off a four-day run this afternoon at the Midwest Airlines Center from 4 until 8 p.m, so if on the off chance you're looking to build a

home, head on over. If you've already got a roof over your head, though, the expo may still be of interest. Its 700 vendors offer ideas and resources for landscaping, remodeling and other home improvement endeavors.