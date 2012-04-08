Nero w/ Dillion Francis

As dubstep continues its commercial surge, a simple pattern has emerged: The genre's biggest acts are also its loudest ones. That's certainly the case for the fast-rising Nero, a London duo that measures right up there with Skrillex on the decibel meter. Behind all the grinding synths and wobble bass, thoughand to be sure, Nero builds a mighty thick wall of wobble bassthere's an interesting artistic vision. The group's 2011 album <i>Welcome Reality</i> was conceived as a score to a nonexistent sci-fi film, a fun setup that let the duo indulge in the epic, proggy excesses you'd expect from an electronic group that once collaborated with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.