Nick Lowe w/ Paul Cebar

Elvis Costello's cover of Nick Lowe's “(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” turned the song into a hit, but it was Curtis Stigers' less-celebrated cover of that song from the massive-selling soundtrack to <i>The Bodyguard</i> that earned Lowe a fortune in royalties. Perhaps because of that wealth, Lowe now works at the leisurely pace of a retiree, recording a new album every five years or so and touring when he feels like it. In December the dapper songwriter thoroughly charmed the Riverside Theater with a solo set opening for Wilco; tonight he returns to Milwaukee with a full band in tow. Expect to hear some selections from last year's enchanting <i>The Old Magic</i>.