Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds w/ Mona

After two turbulent decades marked by in-fighting between co-leaders Liam and Noel Gallagher, Oasis finally split in 2009. Most of the band continued on as Beady Eye, a Beatles- and Stones-minded band designed to let Liam live out his rock star fantasies. His brother Noel, meanwhile, founded Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, indulging his introspective side the group's 2011 self-titled record, an often grandiose pop record in spirit of Oasis's most sweeping works. It's a pretty album from start to finish, though it lacks the big guitars and ripping tempos that dominated Oasis's most popular albums.