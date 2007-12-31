NYE with the Harlem Globetrotters

The winningest team in basketball, and also the only one to regularly solve mysteries with Scooby-Doo, the Harlem Globetrotters return to Milwaukee for their annual New Year's Eve performance. A mix of comedy routines and athletic displays set to a real game of basketball (albeit one overseen by a flustered, easily distracted ref), Globetrotters games are a great way to tucker out the young ones before dropping them off guilt-free at grandma's for the night. They'll play today at 2 and 6:30 p.m. at the Bradley Center.