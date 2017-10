Robert Cray, one of the true greats of modern blues, vexed purists in the '80s by smuggling traces of pop and soul music into his records, but Cray ultimately won over most critics with his adroit songwriting and emotive guitar work. Tonight, Cray's velvet-smooth, lover-man persona will come in extra handy, as plenty of blues fans will be looking to pass his midnight concert at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino off to their spouses as a romantic New Year¹s Eve out.