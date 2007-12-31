NYE with The Wildbirds

As a general rule, Bay View doesn't go out of its way for New Year's Eve. For the most part, the neighborhood's many corner taps and hipster hideouts treat the night like any other, perhaps throwing in a champagne toast as an afterthought. The Cactus Club in particular is a refuge for those just seeking alcohol and live music, not party hats and noisemakers. Tonight they've booked The Wildbirds, an excellent Appleton band that spins dirty blues rock into tidy pop songs. The concert starts at 10 p.m.