Though they'll always be best known as an alt-country band, the Old 97's have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their 2008 album, <i>Blame It On Gravity</i>, was especially expansive, touching on Latin rock and '50s doo-wop, but the group has returned to the basics on their latest albums, <i>The Grand Theatre, Vol. 1</i> and <i>Vol. 2</i>, focusing on the syrupy rock 'n' roll and hard-driving Texas country music for which they're most celebrated.