Strange and compelling stories have sprung from the basic setup of two actors and a park bench on a stage. Richard Lyons Conlon takes this premise in an interesting direction in the drama <i>One Time</i>. In a world premiere developed in part at Chicago Dramatists, Next Act Theatre presents this story of two people sharing secrets and a growing familiarity as lifetimes converge on a park bench. Linda Stephens and Jonathan Gillard Daly star as the two central figures in a production directed by Next Act's producing artistic director, David Cecsarini. It runs through April 29 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St.