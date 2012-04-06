Opening Day

The Milwaukee Brewers' most successful season in a quarter-century left fans wondering whether the team would be able to follow it up, especially now that slugger Prince Fielder has shipped off to Detroit. Spring training this year has given them some cause for hope. Replacement first baseman Mat Gamel arrived for Arizona with real power in his bat, and Jonathan Lucroy's impressive spring showing helped him secure a well-earned five-year extension on his contract. If the starting rotation can stay healthy and Ryan Braun can keep pace with his 2011 numbers, the team has a real shot at playing ball into October again. The season hits the ground running today with a rematch against the World Series-winning St. Louis Cardinals.