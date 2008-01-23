Based on an Oscar Wilde play, the Richard Strauss opera Salome was incredibly controversial when it debuted in 1905 and, indeed, is still quite shocking by today’s standards, thanks to a climatic scene where the title character has sex with John the Baptist’s severed head. Given that background, members of the Florentine Opera (the company about to stage a production of the opera) and emeritus UW-Milwaukee theatre professor Corliss Phillabuam should have plenty to talk about when they give a free presentation on the play tonight at 7 p.m. at the Bay View Schwartz Bookshop location as part of the Opera Insight program.