The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice with this production of one of Shakespeare's later works, <i>Othello</i>. Directed by Rep artistic director Mark Clements, the production mixes ancient text with present-day iconographyit's set in a contemporary bike-gang setting. Rep newcomer Lindsay Smiling plays the outsider title character, who begins a tragic romance with the beautiful Desdemona (Matti Hawkinson). Gerard Neugent plays the villainous Iago, who convinces Othello that his great love is an adulteress.