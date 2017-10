The motherless, impressionable teenage protagonist in Paula McLain’s debut novel, A Ticket To Ride finds a mentor of sorts in her cool, older cousin, Fawn, but over the course of a tragic 1973 summer, she slowly begins to realize what an unfortunate role model Fawn isespecially once a friend goes missing after a drunken joyride. McLain, who earned quick and loud acclaim for her poetic writing style, reads from the novel tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop in Brookfield.