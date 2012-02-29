After stints as a session player for greats like George Harrison, Harry Nilsson and Jerry Lee Lewis, Peter Frampton released four solo albums before his breakthrough 1976 concert LP, <i>Frampton Comes Alive!</i>, but none of them clicked quite like that live recording, which was at once looser and heavier than anything the guitarist had recorded up until that point. On the strength of flawless versions of singles “Show Me the Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do” and “Baby, I Love Your Way,” <i>Alive!</i> became one of the best-selling live records of all time, and it remains Frampton's signature achievement. To mark its 35th anniversary, Frampton will play the album in its entirety at this concert.