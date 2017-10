The UWM Union Theatre’s ongoing Festival of Films in French may be heavy on new films, but it has also found room in its line-up for some classic ones. Tonight, for instance, the theatre hosts a free 7 p.m. screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s classic 1965 drama Pierrot le fou. This violent opus follows a pair of lovers who flee gangsters and embark on a crime spree of their ownat least until their relationship ends in tragedy.