On a characteristically sleepy Milwaukee Monday night, Linnenman’s in Riverwest has lined-up an inviting evening of free entertainment. Beginning at 7:30, the pub hosts its Poets Monday event with featured poet Khristian E. Kay, who recently compiled a collection of his sardonic love poems called I Wouldn’t Pay To Hear You Sing. Afterward, at 10 p.m., local favorite Amy Rohan, a jazz-inflected folk singer in the spirit of Rickie Lee Jones, takes the stage.