Poliça w/ Collections of Colonies of Bees

Twin Cities producer Ryan Olson was one of the driving creative forces behind Gayngs, the sprawling 25-member soft-rock collective that included members of The Rosebuds, Megafaun and Bon Iver. His latest project features a much smaller cast. The R&B-inspired electronic dream-pop group Poliça reunites him with Gayngs singer Channy Leaneagh. With bassist Chris Bierdan and drummers Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson, they recorded a debut album, <i>Give You the Ghost</i>, that was mixed by Spoon's Jim Eno and released in February. Following their captivating show at the Cactus Club in January, Poliça returns to Milwaukee for this show at Turner Hall Ballroom with Collections of Colonies of Bees.