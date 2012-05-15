The Polyphonic Spree traded in their colorful, gospel-choir robes for more menacing militia uniforms to promote their latest disc, 2007's <I>The Fragile Army</i>, but the sunny vibrations so central to the band's sound haven't gone anywhere. Using the massive, orchestral rock of The Flaming Lips as their starting point, the Spree have a vibrant sound that doesn't quite come across on record but absolutely overwhelms in concert, where the spectacle of this singing, costumed cult drives the music.