Through March 23, the Milwaukee Art Museum will display its latest

exhibition, The Powerful Hand of George Bellows, a collection of over

50 rarely seen drawings and prints from the famed American artist on loan

from the Boston Public Library. In the early 1900s, Bellows became renowned

for his vivid (and frequently gritty) depictions of street life in New York

City. Some of his most infamous pieces documented brutal boxing matches.