For more than three decades, Garrison Keillor has played ringmaster to “A Prairie Home Companion,” a live radio broadcast built around the eclectic characters of fictional Lake Wobegon, Minn. The show usually airs from the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minn., but each year the whole setup is taken on tour and Milwaukee often makes the itinerary. This afternoon it broadcasts from the Milwaukee Theater. Regular listeners can still tune in and hear all the happenings of the tiny Minnesota town filled with splendid characters like Guy Noir: Private Detective, or they can show up and get a behind-the-scenes look at the radio institution commemorated in Robert Altman's final film.