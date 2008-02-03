The Preservation Hall Jazz Band have cemented themselves as the torchbearers of the Big Easy’s entire jazz heritage. It’s no small burden, but the ambassadors represent their city well, laying down festive, old-timey jazz as well as bone-chilling funeral dirges that have taken on newfound gravity since Hurricane Katrina. The band spent this weekend playing the Marcus Center as part of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops series, and this afternoon they conclude their stay with a 2:30 p.m. performance.