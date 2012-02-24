The Promise Ring w/ The Celebrated Workingman

The Promise Ring were a guiding force of the '90s emo movement and one of the great white hopes of the Milwaukee music scene before their breakup in 2002. The members have continued making music in the decade since, with singer Davey von Bohlen and drummer Dan Didier building a new audience in the indie-pop group Maritime, but it wasn't until this year that the stars aligned for The Promise Ring's first first full-scale reunion, excluding a one-off reunion show they played in 2005. The band is prepping a rarities compilation for release later this year.