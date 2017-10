Since 2004, Milwaukee's Protestant has been playing crusty, ornery thrash metal, growling harsh, cautionary tales about wasted lives. Last fall the group celebrated its 10th release, the 10-inch <i>Stalemate</i>, which they recorded with Shane Hochstetler at the producer's Howl Street studio and released through the local punk clearinghouse Halo of Flies. Tonight they mark release No. 11, a split 6-inch with their friends in thrash Suffering Mind.