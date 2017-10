Some lucky fan will win the chance to sing with the enduring prog-metal band Queensryche tonight at the group’s Potwatomi Bingo Casino show, as well as a shot at singing on the group’s next album. Prior to the 8 p.m. concert, three pre-chosen finalists will audition in front of the audience, which will determine which winner goes on to perform with the band later that night by cheering loudest for their favorite singer.